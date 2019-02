Our cameras follow referee Ian McNabb on his pitch inspection as he postpones the Co Antrim Shield final between Crusaders and Linfield at Ballymena Showgrounds.

The decider was scheduled for Tuesday night but the pitch was waterlogged to make it the fifth match to be called off at the council-owned ground this season.

Mid and East Antrim Council has launched an investigation into the pitch, saying it is "hugely frustrated" but its condition.