Luckas Gwiazda and Darren Murray bagged doubles as Glentoran thumped an indisciplined Warrenponint Town 5-0 in the Irish Premiership.

Gwiazda scored twice in the opening eight minutes with Darren Murray also completing his double in the first half.

Ciaran O'Connor and Fra McCaffrey were both sent off for the hosts while defender Stephen Moan diverted the ball into his own net to cap of a dismal day for Warrenpoint.