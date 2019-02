Paul McElroy's first-half penalty is enough for Dungannon Swifts to defeat Glenavon in the Irish Cup sixth round game at Mourneview Park.

McElroy was brought down after 15 minutes by Seamus Sharkey, with the striker stepping up to convert from the spot.

Glenavon sturggled to break down the solid Swifts defence as Kris Lindsay's men set up a quarter-final against Ballinamallard United.