Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew believes his side can handle the pressure of being favourites for Saturday's League Cup final against Ballymena United.

The Premiership leaders are still chasing silverware in three competitions this season and will play Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield final on 12 March.

"There's no added pressure for us, it's a final and every game is pressurised here, you're expected to win every game and that's what comes with being at Linfield," said Mulgrew.