Newport hoping for 'biggest FA Cup shock' of all time

  From the section Newport

Newport County manager Mike Flynn tells Football Focus reporter Mark Clemmit that his side hope to pull off the "biggest FA Cup shock" of all time when they take on Premier League champions Man City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Watch Football Focus live from AFC Wimbledon from 12:00 GMT on Saturday, 16 February on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

You can listen to live commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website on Saturday, 16 February at 17:30 GMT.

Watch highlights from Friday's and Saturday's FA Cup games from 22:30 GMT on Saturday, 16 February on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

