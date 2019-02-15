Swifts stage dramatic comeback to beat Point

Dungannon Swifts come from 3-1 down to defeat Warrenpoint Town 4-3 at Stangmore Park.

Point led through early goals from Danny Wallace and Mark Griffin before Mark Patton pulled one back, but Dean Watters then restored the visitors' two-goal lead.

A Hernany Marques own goal made it 3-2 and a brave finish by the excellent Daniel Hughes drew the Swifts level before Patton hit the winner with his second.

At Stangmore, Warrenpoint dominated the opening hour at Milltown and led through early goals from Danny Wallace and Mark Griffin.

Mark Patton pulled one back for the hosts before the break but they soon found themselves two down again after Deane Watters turned in Philip Donnelly's low cross.

Kris Lindsay's side again responded well and drew level after a Hernany Marques own goal and a brave finish by the excellent Daniel Hughes.

Patton's winner completed a remarkable comeback for the Swifts

Patton's winner completed a remarkable comeback for the Swifts

Patton scored the winner with 10 minutes remaining to make it five wins from seven league outings for the Swifts, while Point finished with 10-men following Anto Reilly's late dismissal after receiving two yellow cards.

The win takes Dungannon above Glentoran into seventh in the table.