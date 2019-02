Eoin Bradley scores Coleraine's third penalty of the game as the Bannsiders beat 10-man Glentoran 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

Glens defender Calum Birney was sent off for handling on the line but Jamie McGonigle missed the resulting spot-kick, with Dean Shiels then also firing over the crossbar from another penalty.

Bradley was successful from Coleraine's third spot-kick before Ben Doherty sealed the victory late on.