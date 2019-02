Elinor Barker says Britain's women's team pursuit line-up is as strong as it's been since the 2016 Olympics.

Barker, 24, broke the world record with Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell-Shand as they took the gold medal in Rio.

The 2019 Track Cycling World Championships begin in Poland on Wednesday and Barker believes the current team pursuit line-up could go as fast as they did during the last Olympics.