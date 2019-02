A 92nd-minute header from Chris Casement against bottom side Newry City maintains Linfield's nine-point lead at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Newry dug deep at the Showgrounds, restricting Linfield to chances mainly from set pieces before Casement rose highest to nod home Niall Quinn's cross to send the travelling support wild.

Blues boss David Healy and Newry counterpart Darren Mullan gave their thoughts on the game.