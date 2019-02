Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says it was an "easy decision" to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur after he refused to be substituted during Sunday's League Cup final.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights of this week's Premier League games on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 27 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.