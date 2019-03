Bowza the dog will lead out the Ipswich Town side for their game with Reading on Saturday after helping to save a elderly woman's life.

The seven-year-old Labrador and Rottweiler-Husky cross is the club's community champion after he kept the lady warm to stop her getting hypothermia as she waited for an ambulance.

The dog's owner Don Cox, Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse and boss Paul Lambert tell BBC Look East why he is so special.