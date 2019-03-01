Bannsiders beat Larne in cup thriller to reach last four

Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley both score twice as Coleraine come back to beat Larne 5-3 after extra-time in a thrilling quarter-final.

The holders reached the Irish Cup last four despite trailing 2-0 and 3-2, with David McDaid scoring a hat-trick for the runaway Championship leaders before an injury-time McGonigle strike took the game into extra-time.

A Ben Tilney own goal in the second minute of extra-time put the Bannsiders ahead for the first time in the match before McGonigle sealed the win late on.

