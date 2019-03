Mauricio Pochettino thanks Hugo Lloris for a "massive birthday present" after the Spurs goalkeeper saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's last-minute penalty in a 1-1 with Arsenal at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.