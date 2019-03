Championship side Ballinamallard twice come from a goal down to beat Dungannon Swifts on penalties to reach the Irish Cup semi-finals.

Seanan Clucas and Ally Teggart put the Swifts in front, but were twice pegged back by Jason McCartney and Ryan Campbell.

The Mallards came on on top 3-2 in the shoot-out after David Armstrong's decisive penalty hit the crossbar.