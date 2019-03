Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team's display in the 1-0 win at Bournemouth was "one of the best performances" and that the players "deserve his admiration" after playing 25 game in 93 days.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City

