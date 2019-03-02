Kelly hat-trick sends Point into semi-finals

Warrenpoint Town captain Simon Kelly scores a hat-trick as the Premiership side reach the last four with a 3-1 victory over Larne Tech Old Boys of the NI Amateur League.

Kelly opened the scoring with a penalty in the fourth minute after keeper Chris Keenan fouled Mark Griffin and the defender doubled the lead with a header from a corner early in the second half.

Sean Ward pulled a goal back as the visitors rallied in the second half but Kelly confirmed his side's place in the semi-finals another header in injury-time.

