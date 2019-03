Watford boss Javi Gracia says his team "deserved" the win after beating Leicester City 2-1 at Vicarage Road, the Spaniard is also pleased with the "ambition" his players continue to show, saying they want "more and more" as the Hornets aim to finish the season strongly.

