Andy McGrory scores a hat-trick as Ballymena United rout derby rivals Coleraine 4-0 at Ballycastle Road to narrow the gap at the top of the Premiership to six points.

Coleraine's Gareth McConaghie was sent-off after bringing down Johnny McMurray, with McGrory and Adam Lecky putting the Sky Blues in control by half-time.

McGrory tapped home a second, with the midfielder rounding out his hat-trick in the dying minutes by bundling home in front of the travelling United support.