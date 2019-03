David Cushley scores an injury-time winner as a late comeback gives Crusaders a dramatic 4-3 win over Linfield in the County Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

Cushley headed with seconds remaining after Jordan Forsythe had brought Stephen Baxter's men level with two minutes to go.

Linfield led 3-1 at half-time with Storm Gareth helping their cause before the holders fought back to clinch victory.