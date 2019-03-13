Linfield manager David Healy laments some poor defending from his side which saw the Blues concede two late goals and go down 4-2 to Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield final.

Playing with the wind in the first half, the league pacesetters led 3-1 at half-time but Colin Coates pulled a goal back early in the second half, before Jordan Forsythe, and David Cushley with his second of the game, found the net in the final few minutes.

Linfield's next game is at home to Institute in the Premiership on Saturday.