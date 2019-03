Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White reveals the soundtrack to his life, including the first album he ever bought and what was playing in the dressing room after England won the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in the Match of the Day Mix with Reece Parkinson and BBC Sounds.

Listen to Morgan Gibbs-White's full Match of the Day mix on BBC Sounds.

Watch the Premier League Show on BBC Two at 7:00pm on Thursday.

WATCH MORE: Dele Alli's Match of the Day Mix