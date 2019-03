Newry City remain rooted to the bottom of the Irish Premiership table after being beaten 4-1 by Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Dean Shiels opened the scoring in controversial circumstances, before Dale Montgomery was sent off for a second yellow card after a tackle on Jamie Glackin.

Tiarnan Rushe did bring Newry level, but Cormac Burke, Eoin Bradley and James McLaughlin eased Coleraine to victory.