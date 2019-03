Goals from Jordan Stewart and Josh Robinson help Linfield move nine points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-0 win over Institute.

Linfield struggled to break down a resilient Stute defence, with Stewart's carcking strike eventually breaking the deadlock midway through the second half.

Robinson swiftly headed home a second to make sure of the win, with David Healy's men going further clear at the top thanks to Glentoran's 2-0 defeat of second-placed Ballymena United.