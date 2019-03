Ballymena United reduce Linfield's lead at the top of the table to six points after a Ryan Mayse inspired 6-1 rout of Institute at the Showgrounds.

Two excellent goals from Mayse put Ballymena two up after United keeper Ross Glendinning saved Aaron Jarvis' penalty.

Albert Watson, Leroy Millar, Adam Lecky and Shane McGinty also scored for David Jefrey's side, with Paul Smith's excellent strike a rare highlight for Stute.