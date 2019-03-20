Second-half reinforcements made the difference against Warrenpoint - Baxter

Manager Stephen Baxter says the introduction of Jordan Owens and David Cushley was pivotal as Crusaders produced a dominant second-half performance to beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1.

Baxter opted to rest several key players for the trip to Milltown following a hectic run of games but Lee Duffy's first-half strike meant the Crues boss had to call on his big guns to get them back in the game.

The Seaview outfit are five points behind second-placed Ballymena United in the league and must also face holders Coleraine in their Irish Cup semi-final on 30 March.

