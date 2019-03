Andrew Waterworth scores four as league leaders Linfield run out easy 5-0 winners against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Waterworth twice got on the end of a Jordan Stewart ball to put David Healy's side two up before Jimmy Callacher added a third.

Waterworth completed his hat-trick before swiftly adding a fourth to take his league tally to 20 for the season, leaving Linfield nine points clear at the top of the table.