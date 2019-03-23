NI must be "ready for every scenario" against Belarus - Evans

Jonny Evans says Northern Ireland must continue their winning momentum against Belarus on Sunday if they are to have a realistic chance of reaching the Euro 2020 finals.

The Leicester defender explained that manager Michael O'Neill has split the focus of the qualifying campaign into two halves, targeting maximum points from their first four home and away fixtures against Estonia and Belarus.

Evans also talked about how encouraged he has been by the performances of the younger players in the squad, such as Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis and Jordan Jones.