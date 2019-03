A Ronan Hale volley seven minutes from time completes a Crusaders comeback as the champions draw 2-2 with Ards at Clandeboye Park.

Warren Feeney's second-from-bottom hosts held a half-time lead through Mark Kelly's strike and it was doubled by a curling Craig McClean free-kick early in the second period.

Declan Caddell pulled one back for the Crues on 68 minutes before Hale rescued a point with his late strike.