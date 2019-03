Andrew Mitchell scores his 100th goal in the Irish Premiership as Glenavon beat bottom side Newry City 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Mitchell headed home from Stephen Murray's cross after 76 minutes, with Jonathan Tuffey denying Declan Carville in injury-time at the other end.

Newry remain rooted to the bottom of the table after the defeat and two points off Ards in the relegation play-off spot.