Matchwinner Josh Magennis says it was important that Northern Ireland took maximum points from their opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers if they are to have any chance of topping the group.

Magennis scored a dramatic 87th-minute winner to clinch a deserved 2-1 win over Belarus in Belfast that leaves them above Germany and the Netherlands in Group C.

"We've got an expectation that we can matches so we've managed to do that and we know we've got different styles of play that we can use to win the game," said Magennis.