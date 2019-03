Former Newport County defender Fraser Franks tells BBC Wales Today's Tomos Dafydd that he is grateful to be alive after the heart scare that ended his career.

Franks had "flu-like" symptoms before the heart problems that prompted his pregnant wife Stacey to take him to hospital.

The 28-year-old has been forced to retire after Cardiac specialists told him could not continue to play.

Read more: Franks feels 'lucky' to be alive