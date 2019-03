Crusaders beat holders Coleraine 2-0 in the Irish Cup semi-final at the Oval in a game decided by penalty decisions.

After David Cushley's spot-kick put the Crues ahead, Coleraine initially were awarded a penalty of their own after Sean Ward tripped Ben Doherty but referee Tim Marshall changed his mind to instead award a free-kick just outside the area.

Jordan Owens sealed Crusaders' final place against Ballinamallard thanks to another penalty after he himself was fouled by Gareth McConaghie.