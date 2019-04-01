BBC Sportscene's Michael Stewart discusses the involvement of Scott Brown in several flashpoints as the Celtic captain lead his side to victory over Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for striking Brown in the face after the midfielder had clipped his heels and was shoved to the ground by Ryan Kent as he prevented Rangers taking kick-off in the wake of James Forrest's winner.

