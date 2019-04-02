A few days after the death of her father, Sophie Ingle took to the field to help Chelsea reach the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

The Wales captain opens up about the support she has received from her teammates and how football has helped her cope.

Chelsea won the first leg 2-0 before a dramatic injury time goal in the second secured their place in the last four, a game Ingle says "her father would have loved."

Ingle is expected to play in Wales' friendly against Czech Republic on Thursday.