Wales defender Loren Dykes will become just the second player in Welsh football history to reach 100 international caps when she faces Czech Republic on Thursday.

The 31-year-old balances playing at the highest level for Wales and WSL side Bristol City with coaching the Wales girls under-15s.

BBC Sport Wales met the Morriston-born right back ahead of the friendly international at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Wales v Czech Republic, Thursday, 4 April - watch or listen to live commentary from 18:50 BST - here.