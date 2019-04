Linfield manager David Healy says that some Ballymena United fans "let themselves down" by aiming abusive language at himself and injured goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey agreed that such activity in football stadiums is "not acceptable" and added that he has been the subject of verbal abuse throughout his managerial career.

The Blues moved 12 points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership with a 1-0 win over Ballymena on Friday night.