The odd boot's on the other foot for matchwinner Clingan

A late call-up and odd boots are no problem for Sammy Clingan as he scores an injury-time penalty in Glenavon's dramatic win over Crusaders.

The midfielder, who only started the match after Andy Mitchell got injured in the warm-up, had to do a quick change into a replacement boot during a second-half break in play after his original boot had "snapped" in an earlier tackle.

Having only changed the boot on his right foot, he played the rest of the game with different coloured boots and netted the decisive spot-kick with his replacement boot to cap a dramatic finish to the game at Mourneview.