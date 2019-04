Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says he and his players can take some positives from their 4-1 home defeat to Leicester and believes the club will learn from their time spent in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday at 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.