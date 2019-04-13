Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Championship
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Goals: Dundee Utd 2-1 Ayr Utd
13 Apr 2019
13 Apr 2019
From the section
Scottish Championship
Watch the goals as Dundee United come from behind to beat Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield - Wanyama & Moura put Spurs in control
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Woods storms into Masters contention
11h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Golf
Comments
Bottas takes China pole from Hamilton
4h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
Watch: Scottish Cup semi-final - Hearts 0-0 Inverness CT - goalless at the break
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
County Championship - day three radio and text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Solskjaer's early years & the Norwegian town that shaped him
1d
2 days ago