Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he is "baffled" why referee Mike Dean reversed his decision to award the Bluebirds a penalty after Burnley's Ben Mee headed the ball against his own arm during the Clarets' win at Turf Moor.

Match report: Burnley 2-0 Cardiff

Watch highlights on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.