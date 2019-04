Newry City boost their survival hopes with a 4-2 victory away to Warrenpoint Town which moves them three points clear of basement side Ards.

Two goals from John Boyle and efforts from Karl Moody and Daragh Noonan put the visitors in control during an impressive first-half performance.

Joshua Lynch and Danny Wallace gave Stephen McDonnell's side hope but Seanan Foster and Hernany Marques were shown red cards as Newry secured a vital win.