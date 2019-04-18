USA and Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award.

Horan joins Denmark and Vfl Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg from Norway, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr and Japan and Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai on the five player shortlist for the award.

You can watch profiles of all five nominees and read full terms here.

Vote here - voting closes on Thursday, 2 May at 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.