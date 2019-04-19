Allen-inspired Glens ease past Newry

Curits Allen scores two first-half goals as Glentoran boost their European hopes with a comfortable 2-0 win over Newry City at the Showgrounds.

Allen scored a delightful opener after Darren Murray robbed Thomas McCann of possession and the former Linfield striker poked home a second four minutes before half-time.

Newry remain three points ahead of Ards in the battle to avoid automatic relegation, with a Darragh Noonan header on to the crossbar their only significant effort in what was a flat performance at home.

