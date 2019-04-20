'There's no second here' - Linfield lift the Gibson Cup for the 53rd time

Linfield celebrate winning the league title by raising the Gibson Cup in front of their own fans at Windsor Park.

The Blues were beaten 4-0 by Glenavon but that loss did not diminish the achievement of David Healy's side after the disappointment of last season's fourth-place finish and missing out on European qualification.

"There's a massive pressure to playing here, there's no second (place) here you need to finish first and I've already discovered that when you finish first the eyes are on next season already," said forward Jordan Stewart.