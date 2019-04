Glenavon take the shine off Linfield's title celebrations thanks to a 4-0 victory over the Premiership champions at Windsor Park.

Superb strikes from former Linfield midfielder Robert Garrett and Conor McCloskey set Glenavon on their way before second-half goals from Eoin Wearon and Rhys Marshall.

The win moves Glenavon up to third and still in with a chance of finishing second to secure an automatic Europa League place.