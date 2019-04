Warrenpoint Town play out their second high-scoring game in a week as they run out 5-3 winners over Dungannon Swifts at Milltown.

The hosts, who were beaten 4-2 by Newry last weekend, raced into a 2-0 lead through Lee Duffy and Danny Wallace, but the Swifts hit back with goals from Rhyss Campbell, Paul McElroy and Michael Carvill.

Wallace and Joshua Lynch netted after the break with Fra McCaffrey rounding out the win in the dying minutes as he slotted past Dungannon stopper Alex Moore.