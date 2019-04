Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologises to the club's fans following a 4-0 loss at Everton and says the performance was "nowhere near good enough" and his players were "beaten in all aspects".

MATCH REPORT: Everton 4-0 Man Utd

Watch all the weekend's action on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday 21, April from 22:30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.