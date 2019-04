Watch Ajax's 4-2 victory over Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch side's last game before the Champions League semi-final against Tottenham.

The result is Ajax's 10th win in 11 league games and moves them three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

Available to UK users only.

Follow Radio 5 Live sport & text commentary from Tottenham v Ajax on the BBC Sport website and app on Tuesday, 30 April from 19:45 BST.