Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran both hit seven goals in their Irish Women's Premiership games this week.

Marissa Callaghan's hat-trick helped Cliftonville to 7-0 victory over Comber Rec Ladies while Glentoran won by the same scoreline against Derry City.

Sion Swifts Ladies edged out Crusaders Strikers 1-0 in Wednesday night's other game.