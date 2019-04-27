Ards avoid drop with Warrenpoint draw

  • From the section Irish

Ards draw 1-1 away to Warrenpoint Town to avoid automatic relegation from the Irish Premiership and go into the end-of-season promotion/relegation play-off.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when a shot by 16-year-old debutant Jonah Heron, who was only promoted to the starting line-up when Callum Byers got injured in the warm-up, struck teammate Eoghan McCawl and looped in.

Town equalised in the second-half when Philip Donnelly pounced to stab home Francis McCaffrey's shot.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ayoze Perez
Stephen Maguire
Neil Warnock
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
charles leclerc crashes in Baku
Lucas Moura
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Sheffield United celebrate