Ards avoid drop with Warrenpoint draw

Ards draw 1-1 away to Warrenpoint Town to avoid automatic relegation from the Irish Premiership and go into the end-of-season promotion/relegation play-off.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when a shot by 16-year-old debutant Jonah Heron, who was only promoted to the starting line-up when Callum Byers got injured in the warm-up, struck teammate Eoghan McCawl and looped in.

Town equalised in the second-half when Philip Donnelly pounced to stab home Francis McCaffrey's shot.